Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

