Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 163,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.69. 6,138,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

