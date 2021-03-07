Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741,685 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 11.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $371,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of JD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,834,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,320. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

