Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 887,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.