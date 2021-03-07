Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

