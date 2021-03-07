Convatec Group Plc (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CTEC opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.03. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.08. Convatec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

