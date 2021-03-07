Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 549 ($7.17). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 264,890 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.26.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.