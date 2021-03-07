Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 871,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $28.17 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $704.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

