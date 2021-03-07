comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.67–0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $356-356 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.4 million.comScore also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get comScore alerts:

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.