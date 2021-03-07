Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Exelon by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 7,839,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

