Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 813,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $213,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,820,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.