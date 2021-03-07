Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. 8,092,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,113. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

