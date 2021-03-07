Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,653 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 30,329,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

