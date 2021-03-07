Comparing Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08% Equillium N/A -60.79% -47.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cue Biopharma and Equillium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.46%. Equillium has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.41%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Equillium.

Risk & Volatility

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Equillium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 114.20 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.86 Equillium N/A N/A -$25.60 million ($1.47) -4.59

Equillium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Biopharma. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equillium beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

