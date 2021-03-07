Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.