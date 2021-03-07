Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

