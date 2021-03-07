Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

JCS stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Communications Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

