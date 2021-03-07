Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

