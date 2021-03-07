Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

