Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $830.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.13 million and the highest is $838.04 million. Colfax reported sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.75. 1,697,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

