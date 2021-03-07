CoinFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $607,965.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $653,249.46 and approximately $607,965.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00775284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043587 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars.

