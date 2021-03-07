CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Reaches $16.85 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

