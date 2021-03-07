Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.95. 81,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

