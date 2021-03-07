Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 79,587 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

