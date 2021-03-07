Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $530,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.