Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

