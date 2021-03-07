Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

KHC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

