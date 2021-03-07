Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

