Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,729 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

