Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,327 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

