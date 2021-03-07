Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,996 shares of company stock valued at $159,197. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

