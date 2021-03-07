Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.34 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

