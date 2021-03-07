CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $213.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

