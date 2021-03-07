Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

