ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter.

CTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

