Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 175,907 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,907 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $73,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

