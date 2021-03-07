Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,488 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $75,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,015,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

