Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.

On Thursday, January 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

