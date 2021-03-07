Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
