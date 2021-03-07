Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

