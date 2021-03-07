Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 28th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,220.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $20.10 on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

