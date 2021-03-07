Citigroup Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $46.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.