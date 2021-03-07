CIBC Raises Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GBR opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$796.86 million and a PE ratio of -268.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

