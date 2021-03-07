CIBC Boosts Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$22.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

