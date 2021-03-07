Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $172.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

