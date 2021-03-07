Chonk Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Chonk has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $766,483.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk token can now be purchased for $98.07 or 0.00198848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

