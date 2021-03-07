Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.16 and the lowest is $4.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $22.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $35.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded down $18.84 on Tuesday, reaching $1,332.28. 535,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,347.79. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.