ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of IMOS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 19,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,982. The stock has a market cap of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.