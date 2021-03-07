Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 809,400 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 28th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.39. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.