Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 14.9%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price rose 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,569,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,654,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $224.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

