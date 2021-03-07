Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $108,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $273.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.